GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Up 6.3%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $7.91. 149,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 132,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $187.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.88.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%. The business had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.
About GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.
