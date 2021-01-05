GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Up 6.3%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $7.91. 149,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 132,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $187.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.88.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%. The business had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 93.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the third quarter worth about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

