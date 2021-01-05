Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Trading Up 6.4%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $44.58. Approximately 230,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 302,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,459,414.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $743,178.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,491,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,225. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

