Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 323,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 405,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.
Several research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.
The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Harsco by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
