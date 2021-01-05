Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 323,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 405,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Harsco alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Harsco by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.