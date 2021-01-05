ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 6.6%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.07. 1,617,162 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,363,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUMP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $814.37 million, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 3.35.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

