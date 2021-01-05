Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading Up 6.6%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shares were up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 1,405,463 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,344,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Get Fluor alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 346,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 72,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fluor by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.