Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading 7.9% Higher

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.83. 2,507,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,495,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,316,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1,107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 407,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.