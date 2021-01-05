Juventus Fan Token Market Capitalization Tops $13.54 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $10.29 or 0.00030460 BTC on popular exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

