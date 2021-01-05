$190.54 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report $190.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $193.22 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $70.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $474.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $755.70 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $761.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $919,807. Company insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 658.8% during the third quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 125,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.67. 461,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,273. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.