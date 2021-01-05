Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post sales of $20.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $67.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $68.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $76.09 million to $80.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $3,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 721.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 685,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,875. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

