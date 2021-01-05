Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to post sales of $294.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.20 million. RealPage reported sales of $255.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,737,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26. RealPage has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,679,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,194,000 after purchasing an additional 193,485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 40.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 10.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

