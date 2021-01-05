Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $557,387.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $557,387.50.
Zillow Group stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,911. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.
Several research firms have commented on Z. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.