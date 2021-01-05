Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $557,387.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $557,387.50.

Zillow Group stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,911. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on Z. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

