Analysts Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce $56.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the highest is $56.90 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $63.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $232.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.09 million to $232.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $244.20 million, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $245.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 114,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.16 million, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,381,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,435,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 134,388 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 251,842 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 410,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

