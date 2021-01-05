Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Up 6.9%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.48. 1,584,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,568,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EB. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after buying an additional 733,099 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at $49,038,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after buying an additional 545,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 440.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 2,312,684 shares during the period. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in Eventbrite by 74.1% during the third quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after buying an additional 1,010,543 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

