Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 1,111,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,204,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 240,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.