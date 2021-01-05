First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Trading Up 7.3%

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 1,184,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,056,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 841.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 78,492 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.