SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Trading Up 7.6%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) was up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $48.98. Approximately 180,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 108,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned 0.80% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

