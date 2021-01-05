Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading 7.4% Higher

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.64. 23,123,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 18,331,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.11.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,551,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 2,950,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 1,978,345 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

