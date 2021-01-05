Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 7.6%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.36. 17,601,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 13,952,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

