Vidulum (VDL) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $131,490.64 and approximately $16,947.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000960 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000615 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 110% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VDLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.