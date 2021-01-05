Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s share price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $53.67. Approximately 6,019,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,420,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,322,000 after buying an additional 97,996 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.