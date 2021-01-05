XYO Market Cap Reaches $3.79 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. XYO has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $6,866.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, DDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00042473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00036469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00333728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00025155 BTC.

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

XYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitMart, YoBit, LATOKEN, DEx.top, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

