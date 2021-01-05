Content Value Network (CVNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.57 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $641,090.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, BitMax and UEX. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00120841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00241696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00496178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00260491 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

