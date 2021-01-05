Qbao (QBT) Price Tops $0.0020

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including EXX, Allcoin, Gate.io and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $131,606.05 and approximately $48,860.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 131.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Allcoin, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.