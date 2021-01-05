Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:ARCH traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 558,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $716.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $382.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 81.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 109,305 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

