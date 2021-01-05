Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFLYY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, December 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

AFLYY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 27,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,146. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

