Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Folder Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $574,369.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

