Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) PT at $35.17

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

CAR traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. 893,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,863. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 79,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $2,819,118.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

