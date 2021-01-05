CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. CrossAmerica Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE CAPL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 45,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $647.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.25.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $591.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.43 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

