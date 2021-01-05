Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 935,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 669,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $74,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

