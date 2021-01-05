Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading 8% Higher

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.64. 1,836,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,387,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

OIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Oil States International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Oil States International by 129.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

