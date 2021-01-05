Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading Up 8.2%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 1,477,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,562,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rowe raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

