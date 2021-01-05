Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Up 8.3%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.00. 656,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 657,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGFV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $240.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $304.96 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $165,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,045 shares of company stock valued at $232,670 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.