MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Trading Up 8.4%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares shot up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.95. 360,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 403,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

MRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Get MRC Global alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.54.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 20,713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 2,313,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 756,983 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,349,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 509,121 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $1,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 34.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 389,899 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.