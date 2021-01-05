Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading 8.3% Higher

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 686,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 727,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 52,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after buying an additional 581,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

