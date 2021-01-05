Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce sales of $7.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.60 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $16.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $44.60 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.95 million, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $76.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on AQST shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

AQST traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $199.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 106,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

