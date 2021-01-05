MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,865.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.21 or 0.03180871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00462250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.29 or 0.01223350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00397872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00175162 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

