Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $2.70 million and $9,835.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for $18.37 or 0.00054251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00120629 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00241272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00496147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00261247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017761 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 146,694 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

