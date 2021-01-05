Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $3,387,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,801.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,093 shares of company stock worth $38,528,473. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.59. 1,242,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.44. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

