Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 36,674 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $2,230,879.42.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,104,130.72.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $1,696,807.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $1,069,593.74.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $1,056,977.79.

On Friday, December 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $1,091,784.98.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $1,016,661.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $946,387.95.

On Friday, December 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,005,601.08.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $1,948,258.14.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,363 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $1,927,637.13.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.16. 1,092,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 131,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 229,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

