Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $378,511.47 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.49. 1,405,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,126. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.82 and a 200 day moving average of $152.50. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,288,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.60.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

