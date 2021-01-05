Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $378,511.47 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47.
Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.49. 1,405,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,126. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.82 and a 200 day moving average of $152.50. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,288,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.60.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
See Also: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.