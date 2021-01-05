Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00.
Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.97. 256,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,999. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
