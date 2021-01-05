Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.97. 256,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,999. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

