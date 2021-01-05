Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) PT at $43.94

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Truist boosted their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

BDC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 335,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,256. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other Belden news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,068,000 after buying an additional 134,969 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,907,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 223,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Belden by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Belden by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

