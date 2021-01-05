Brokerages Set ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target at $28.15

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised ON Semiconductor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $2,466,928.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 593,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,378.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 980,556 shares of company stock worth $25,710,891. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after buying an additional 3,928,032 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after buying an additional 1,373,655 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,853,000 after acquiring an additional 687,162 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,257,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -830.29, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $33.64.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

