Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 10.1% Higher

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.21. 37,223,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 27,860,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 107.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 122,160 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,560,000 after buying an additional 167,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $289,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

