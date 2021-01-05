Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Trading Up 9.5%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares rose 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.64 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 222,055 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 170,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. Index Venture Associates V Ltd acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

