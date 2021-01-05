Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)’s share price rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 135,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 96,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oblong Company Profile (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.