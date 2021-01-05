Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) were up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $46.35. Approximately 369,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 387,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million. Analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

