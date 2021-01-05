Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) were up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 268,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 261,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of analysts have commented on RMNI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $379.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

In other Rimini Street news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $41,597.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 61.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 969,423 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 329,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,499 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 109.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

