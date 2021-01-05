ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Up 8.9%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.59 and last traded at $38.11. Approximately 5,702,949 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,230,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth about $222,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 251.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 53,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

