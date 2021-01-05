International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Up 8.6%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s share price shot up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.72. 4,015,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,363,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

